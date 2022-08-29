P32-million regional evac center to rise in Buenavista

Topic |  
August 29, 2022
August 29, 2022

P32-million regional evac center to rise in Buenavista

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A P32-million Regional Evacuation Center which will cater to multiple towns and is expected to be the largest of its kind in Bohol is set to be built in Buenavista town.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) broke ground for the project on Friday last week with 2nd district Rep. Vanessa Aumentado and Buenavista Mayor Dave Duallo in attendance.

“This will serve as temporary shelter during calamities. Naay, comfort rooms and bathrooms,” said Duallo.

Construction of the facility is expected to start within the week.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

According to Duallo, the 1,500-square meter facility will be erected inside the campus of the Buenavista Community College in Barangay Cangawa.

Duallo said the project will be funded through the Bayanihan 2 which supposedly allocated funds for the establishment of isolation centers.

“Ila nalang gihimong evacuation so dili na siya solely for COVID, shelter na gyud siya og naay mga ipa evacuate na residents,” said Duallo.

According to Duallo, it was Governor Aris Aumentado, who is the former congressman of the second district, pushed for the project’s approval and chose Buenavista as site for the facility.

The local chief executive added that the facility will accommodate even those from other towns considering that it is a national project. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Bid to privatize Bohol Panglao airport’s O&M revived

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) will once again open the bidding for the Bohol Panglao International Airport’s (BPIA) operation and…

Collection of fees from telcos for Tagbilaran cell sites proposed

Tagbilaran City Councilor Fausto “Pepot” Budlong has proposed an ordinance that would allow the government to collect fees from telecommunications…

Aris set to discuss Bohol-Cebu, Bohol-Leyte bridges with BBM

Governor Aris Aumentado is set to discuss with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. the planned construction of bridges connecting Bohol to…

P5,000 cash aid for “Odette” victims to be release by September

Families which have not yet received the P5,000 cash assistance for victims of Typhoon “Odette” will get the government financial…

DPWH awaits P50-million fund for repair of eroded approaches of Makapiko Bridge

The Department of Public Works and Highways’ (DPWH) Third Engineering District has requested for funding from its central office for…

Tourist arrivals in Bohol surge by 51%

Tourist arrivals in Bohol surged by 52 percent in the first half of the year, marking a steady recovery of…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply