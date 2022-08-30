Bid to privatize Bohol Panglao airport’s O&M revived

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) will once again open the bidding for the Bohol Panglao International Airport’s (BPIA) operation and maintenance (O&M), after prior plans for a private takeover were stalled during the Duterte administration.

Renewed efforts to privatize the P8.9-billion facility’s O&M stemmed from President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.’s directive to sustain public-private partnerships, a report from the Malaya Business Insight said.

According to DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista, they will review the bidding for the expansion, operation and maintenance of regional airports including the BPIA, Iloilo International Airport, Davao International Airport and Kalibo airport.

“We will invite the private sector to offer and support our PPP projects,” Bautsista said.

Earlier, the Aboitiz Group’s infrastructure arm Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc. (AIC) made an unsolicited offer to operate and develop the BPIA.

In 2019, AIC’s offer won the approval of the powerful National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Board.

NEDA’s Investment Coordination Committee-Cabinet Committee approved the privatization of the BPIA’s operations under a 25-year concession period.

According to Angelo Ibañez, manager of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines which currently oversees the BPIA’s operations, the had started to conduct ocular inspections at the facility in 2019.

However, the takeover was stalled due to the pandemic which erupted in 2020 and led to the airport’s shutdown and limited operations.

“Pag 2019, nag sige na sila og inspection diri pero pag abot sa 2020, during the pandemic, wa na pud sila makabalik,” said Ibañez. (AD)