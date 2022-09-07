5K students in C. Visayas to get DSWD education aid in 2nd payout

Topic |  
September 7, 2022
September 7, 2022

5K students in C. Visayas to get DSWD education aid in 2nd payout

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

DUMAGUETE CITY – A total of 5,007 students in Region 7 (Central Visayas) are expected to receive their educational assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Saturday, a key agency official reported Friday.

DSWD-7 OIC regional director Shalaine Lucero told the Philippine News Agency that this is the second assessment/payout for the four Central Visayas provinces, the first being held last Aug. 20.

The breakdown of the target beneficiaries for this weekend’s payout is Cebu with 2,561 students; Bohol — 752; Negros Oriental — 1,622; and Siquijor — 72. They will undergo an assessment to determine eligibility for the assistance, and will immediately receive the aid if qualified.

During the first payout, a total of 4,511 students from these four provinces received the cash assistance.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“We have an allocation of PHP118 million for the educational assistance for students in crisis situations for the entire region, and the payouts will be held every weekend until the end of September,” Lucero said.

Meanwhile, Lucero said her office has temporarily suspended the online application for financial educational assistance as applicants from the region have already reached 59,000.

This is the target number of students from the elementary, secondary, senior high, and college levels who may apply for this assistance.

Lucero said the suspension of online applications will allow information technology (IT) staff to consolidate data and “clean out” the existing records following the discovery of some discrepancies, such as duplication of names and beneficiaries of the Pantawaid Pamilyang Pilipino Program or 4Ps.

Beneficiaries of 4Ps as well as other government scholars are not eligible for this particular assistance, she noted.

“Once the database for online applicants will be polished and consolidated, we will reopen and resume accepting online applications, depending on the availability of slots that the IT staff will identify,” she said.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Educational assistance of PHP1,000 for elementary, PHP2,000 for secondary, PHP3,000 for senior high, and PHP4,000 for college or vocational students are given under this particular program. (PNA)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

PDRF vows sustained recovery support for MSMEs amid pandemic

MANILA – The Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF) on Thursday reiterated its commitment to supporting the livelihood of the micro, small and…

Almost 68M Filipinos fully vaxxed; 13M get boosters shots

MANILA – The Philippines has administered 146,869,397 doses of coronavirus vaccines nationwide, with 67,911,464 million Filipinos already fully vaccinated, according to…

NTF-ELCAC confident to dismantle 3 guerrilla fronts in C. Visayas

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF ELCAC) is confident that the…

DILG chief eyes Alert Level 1 status for entire PH

MANILA – Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año pushed for the placing of the entire country…

P2-M ‘negosyo kits’ to reboot MSMEs’ businesses

CEBU CITY – A total of PHP2 million worth of assistance in the form of “negosyo kits” will help reboot…

Alert downgrade eyed for areas under Level 2

MANILA – The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) will definitely review the Covid-19 situations and…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply