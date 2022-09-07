5K students in C. Visayas to get DSWD education aid in 2nd payout

DUMAGUETE CITY – A total of 5,007 students in Region 7 (Central Visayas) are expected to receive their educational assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Saturday, a key agency official reported Friday.

DSWD-7 OIC regional director Shalaine Lucero told the Philippine News Agency that this is the second assessment/payout for the four Central Visayas provinces, the first being held last Aug. 20.

The breakdown of the target beneficiaries for this weekend’s payout is Cebu with 2,561 students; Bohol — 752; Negros Oriental — 1,622; and Siquijor — 72. They will undergo an assessment to determine eligibility for the assistance, and will immediately receive the aid if qualified.

During the first payout, a total of 4,511 students from these four provinces received the cash assistance.

“We have an allocation of PHP118 million for the educational assistance for students in crisis situations for the entire region, and the payouts will be held every weekend until the end of September,” Lucero said.

Meanwhile, Lucero said her office has temporarily suspended the online application for financial educational assistance as applicants from the region have already reached 59,000.

This is the target number of students from the elementary, secondary, senior high, and college levels who may apply for this assistance.

Lucero said the suspension of online applications will allow information technology (IT) staff to consolidate data and “clean out” the existing records following the discovery of some discrepancies, such as duplication of names and beneficiaries of the Pantawaid Pamilyang Pilipino Program or 4Ps.

Beneficiaries of 4Ps as well as other government scholars are not eligible for this particular assistance, she noted.

“Once the database for online applicants will be polished and consolidated, we will reopen and resume accepting online applications, depending on the availability of slots that the IT staff will identify,” she said.

Educational assistance of PHP1,000 for elementary, PHP2,000 for secondary, PHP3,000 for senior high, and PHP4,000 for college or vocational students are given under this particular program. (PNA)