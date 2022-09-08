Council tasked to protect Danajon Double Barrier Reef revived

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) will again convene the management council which monitors the enforcement of policies crafted to protect the Danajon Double Barrier Reef.

According to Provincial Environmental and Natural Resources Officer Arial Rica, they signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the provincial government of Bohol and various local agencies to reinstitute the Danajon Double Barrier Reef Management Council.

The council is also joined by local government units of northern coastal towns including Tubigon, Clarin, Inabanga, Buenavista, Getafe, Talibon, Trinidad, Bien Unido, Ubay and Pres. Carlos P. Garcia which also signed the MOA.

The Danajon Barrier Reef is a rare geological formation which, according to Rica, is the only one of its kind in the entire country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Very unique ni siya kay sa tibuok kalibutan, unom ra kabuok ang susama niini and all throughout sa Southeast Asia, dinhi ra pud sa Bohol makita, mao ng kinahanglan nato ni e-preserbar ug protektahan,” said Rica.

He also noted the double barrier reef’s importance in mitigating the effects of climate change.

“In fact, kadtong nahitabo natong bagyo dako kaayo siya og ikatabang tungod sa mga mangrove. So kung dili nato ma protektahan dako pud ni siya og epekto kanato,” he added.

For his part, Governor Aris Aumentado also vowed to help revive the council composed of representatives from the governments of Cebu, Leyte, Southern Leyte and Bohol which also looked after the reef.

While the reef is closest to Bohol, it is also near the provinces of Cebu, Leyte and Southern Leyte.

“Nipasalig si governor na iya gyung ipa convene og balik kay mas nindot gyud og kitang tanan,” said Rica.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2020, the inter-province council ceased its operations when the COVID-19 pandemic erupted. (A. Doydora)