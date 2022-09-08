Hall of Justice construction to start 2023

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Cong. Edgar Chatto has bared after the Supreme Court (SC) Budget Hearing on Thursday, September 1, 2022, that the construction of the new Hall of Justice may begin construction in 2023.

Chatto exchanged notes with Justice Midas Marquez who was Court Administrator when Chatto started working on this project with SC Justice Lucas Bersamin.

Chatto who was at the Judiciary Budget Hearing sought information from Marquez on updates of the Bohol Hall of Justice Construction Project in Tagbilaran City.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Marquez, the bidding for the Detailed Architecture and Engineering Design (DAED) was just completed and the contract signing with the consultant can proceed.

The consultant will have four months to come up with the DAED after which procurement for the construction can begin, Chatto said during a media interview where he confirmed that civil work for the project can begin in 2023.

Chatto said he is looking forward to the implementation of this much-awaited project which will provide a decent home for the Judiciary and its clients.

The improved facility is seen to address congestion at the existing Hall of Justice and will become a more conducive venue for judicial processes and services.

The activities in relation to the project have been in close coordination with Executive Judge Leo Moises Lison who will help ensure the design functionality based on the actual needs of the workers and the general public.