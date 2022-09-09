Use of face mask in PUVs still ‘highly encouraged,’ says LTFRB-7 chief

Topic |  
September 9, 2022
September 9, 2022

Use of face mask in PUVs still ‘highly encouraged,’ says LTFRB-7 chief

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The Land Transportation and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) 7 is “highly encouraging” public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers to still require their passengers to wear face masks following the national government’s move to ease COVID-19 protocols.

On Wednesday, Malacañang announced that the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) has recommended the voluntary wearing of face masks in non-crowded outdoor areas with good ventilation.

LTFRB-7 regional director Eduardo Montealto said that they will no longer fine PUV drivers who take in passengers not wearing face masks.

“Sauna gi specify man gyud to na dunay penalty ug magpasakay sila og walay face mask karon gi highly encourage nalang,” said Montealto.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

However, Montealto said that commuters are still urged to wear face masks for their protection.

He noted that PUVs, even non-air-conditioned ones, are not considered as open spaces and tend to be crowded considering that these have started to take in passengers at full capacity.

“Bisan pag kanang mga non-aircon, maingon man na crowded ang mga PUVs mao ng highly encouraged gihapon ang mga pasahero na mag wear of face mask,” he said.

The official particularly called on persons with commorbitdies and senior citizens to still wear face masks.

The modified stance of the LTFRB has been implemented despite the lack of clear guidelines from the national government regarding the IATF’s recommendation.

According to Montealto, the national government has not issued an order on the implementation of the new policy.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Reminder lang sa mga katawhan, wala pa jud ta kahibaw kanus-a ang effectivity aning gi sulti sa IATF so magpaabot pa ta,” said Montealto.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. is has also yet to issue an executive order, approving the new policy and other guidelines that the task force has proposed.

The national government has been shifting its health safety protocols in a bid to transition to a “new normal,” in which COVID-19 is considered an endemic virus just like an ordinary flu. (RT)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Bohol DepEd hires 117 new teachers

The Department of Education (DepEd) will be adding 117 teachers to augment its workforce as part of the agency’s initiative…

Bid to privatize Bohol Panglao airport’s O&M revived

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) will once again open the bidding for the Bohol Panglao International Airport’s (BPIA) operation and…

P32-million regional evac center to rise in Buenavista

A P32-million Regional Evacuation Center which will cater to multiple towns and is expected to be the largest of its…

Collection of fees from telcos for Tagbilaran cell sites proposed

Tagbilaran City Councilor Fausto “Pepot” Budlong has proposed an ordinance that would allow the government to collect fees from telecommunications…

Aris set to discuss Bohol-Cebu, Bohol-Leyte bridges with BBM

Governor Aris Aumentado is set to discuss with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. the planned construction of bridges connecting Bohol to…

P5,000 cash aid for “Odette” victims to be release by September

Families which have not yet received the P5,000 cash assistance for victims of Typhoon “Odette” will get the government financial…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply