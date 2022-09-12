No budget available for P5K ‘Odette’ aid for Boholanos

Boholano victims of the typhoon odette who did not receive yet the P5,000 financial assistance per family have to wait a little bit longer as there is no disbursement yet from the Department of Budget Management (DBM) for this purpose.

Rep. Edgar Chatto recognized that there are still more Boholano families who failed to receive the promised P5,000 financial assistance from the national government.

The first district solon bared this after he personally conferred with DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo.

“This problem started with former DSWD Secretary Rolando Bautista and it is now Tulfo who is carrying the burden of solving it by seeking ways to generate funds in order to continue the distribution”, Chatto explained.

It can be recalled that right after the onslaught of typhoon Odette, former President Rodrigo Duterte arrived in Bohol and promised that every family in the province will get up to P5,000 financial assistance from the national government.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, more families have yet to receive the cash assistance coursed through the DSWD AICS.

“Kanunay nako na gising-aw sa kauluhan, looy ang mga LGUs ky maoy gipasumanginlan, pero sa tinod-anay lang, ang national government ang wala pa mopakanaog ug pondo”,Chatto said.

P10K FOR TOTAL DAMAGED HOUSES

Rep. Chatto added that the DBM recently released P1.5B shelter fund intended for the totally damaged houses due to the typhoon Odette.

“The DBM told us that they already released the P1.5B Shelter Fund, which is totally different from the P5,000 AICS DSWD financial assistance”, Chatto added.

He explained that in Region VII, the shelter fund is coursed through the National Housing Authority of which each totally damaged house will receive P10,000. It is not yet clear whether it is in the form of cash or materials.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NHA is still waiting for the guidelines for the distribution with the DSWD for the listing of the beneficiaries, Chatto said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier reports said that partially and totally damaged houses in the province scaled to 217, 790 of which 55,847 are in the 1st district, 104,215 in the second district and 58,324 in the third district. (Anthony R. Aniscal)