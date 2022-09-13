BISU ranks 3rd in electrician’s board exam

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Bohol Island State University – Main Campus (BISU MC) has achieved the 3rd Top Performing School in the September 2022 Registered Master Electrician Licensure Examination. It has an overall passing percentage of 81.58%. 93 examiners passed the examination out of 114 takers. BISU makes it to September 2022 Registered Master Electrician (RME) board exam top performing schools for having 50 or more examinees passed and with at least 80% overall passing percentage.

Aside from the top performing school achievement, Mark Glen R. Macarayo of BISU Balilihan Campus also got Top 7 of the September 2022 Registered Master Electrician Licensure Examination. He has a rating of 92%.

The REE-RME board exams were conducted on September 3-5, 2022 at PRC testing centers located at PRC testing centers located at NCR, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legaspi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga.

Congratulations to all the passers! The people of Bohol are so proud for having you as great Electrical Engineers. (by Gilbert Samuya)