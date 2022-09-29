Aboitiz Group pursues bid to operate, maintain Bohol airport

Topic |  
19 hours ago
19 hours ago

Aboitiz Group pursues bid to operate, maintain Bohol airport

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The infrastructure business unit of the Aboitiz Group which was earlier poised to take over the operations and maintenance (O&M) of the Bohol Panglao International Airport (BPIA) has not abandoned their bid to run the P8.9-billion facility.

Officials of the Aboitiz Infra Capital (AIC) arrived in Bohol on Wednesday to meet with Governor Aris Aumentado at the Capitol to give updates on their bid to take over the airport’s O&M.

According to AIC president and CEO Cosette Canilao, they maintained communications with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) in complyng with requirements.

The infrastructure firm is now awaiting a response from the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) Investment Coordination Committee (ICC).

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“A few months back, we submitted updated submissions to DOTR to comply with recent requirements and were currently  awaiting action from the ICC,” said Canilao.

In 2018, the NEDA-ICC Cabinet Committee approved the AIC’s unsolicited proposal to take over the BPIA’s O&M.

The ICC-CabCom had approved the privatization of the P8.9-billion facility’s O&M under a 25-year concession period.

However, the impending takeover was stifled by the COVID-19 pandemic which erupted in early 2020.

The health crisis prompted governments to impose strict travel restrictions leading to closure of borders and the shutdown of airports including the BPIA. (AD)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Bankers appeal to SP for endorsement in opening BSP branch in Bohol

The Bohol Bankers’ Association (BBA) has appealed for support from the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) in their bid to have a…

PetroGreen breaks ground for 27-MW solar farm in Dagohoy

The Yuchengco-led PetroEnergy Resources Corp. (PGEC) broke ground on Tuesday for what will be the first solar farm in Bohol.…

Aboitiz to issue update on bid to take over ops, maintenance of Panglao airport

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The Aboitiz Group is slated to render…

One Bohol Power heeds call for transparency

One Bohol Power (1BP) acceded to the request of Governor Aris Aumentado for an unredacted copy of the Power Supply…

Tagbilaran port drops vaccination card requirement for arriving passengers

The Tagbilaran City Tourist Port on Thursday dropped the previously mandatory presentation of vaccination cards by arriving passengers after the…

P3.6-billion bulk water supply project eyed for Tagbi, 7 towns

The Department of Tourism (DOT) is planning to implement a P3.6-billion bulk water supply project that will cater to Tagbilaran…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply