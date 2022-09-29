Aboitiz Group pursues bid to operate, maintain Bohol airport

The infrastructure business unit of the Aboitiz Group which was earlier poised to take over the operations and maintenance (O&M) of the Bohol Panglao International Airport (BPIA) has not abandoned their bid to run the P8.9-billion facility.

Officials of the Aboitiz Infra Capital (AIC) arrived in Bohol on Wednesday to meet with Governor Aris Aumentado at the Capitol to give updates on their bid to take over the airport’s O&M.

According to AIC president and CEO Cosette Canilao, they maintained communications with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) in complyng with requirements.

The infrastructure firm is now awaiting a response from the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) Investment Coordination Committee (ICC).

“A few months back, we submitted updated submissions to DOTR to comply with recent requirements and were currently awaiting action from the ICC,” said Canilao.

In 2018, the NEDA-ICC Cabinet Committee approved the AIC’s unsolicited proposal to take over the BPIA’s O&M.

The ICC-CabCom had approved the privatization of the P8.9-billion facility’s O&M under a 25-year concession period.

However, the impending takeover was stifled by the COVID-19 pandemic which erupted in early 2020.

The health crisis prompted governments to impose strict travel restrictions leading to closure of borders and the shutdown of airports including the BPIA. (AD)