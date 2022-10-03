Bengzon cites need to rebrand Bohol as tourist destination

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

As the preference of the global market evolves, there is a need to rebrand a destination in order to remain attractive to its prospective markets.

This was the point stressed by Benito “Bong” Bengzon Jr., considered as a tourism guru who is being eyed to become a consultant for tourism of the Aumentado administration.

He cited that global competition requires a destination to know its target market in order to come up with the right branding and messaging as a “product.”

The remarks of Bengzon came during their initial meeting with Gov. Aris Aumentado at the Philippine Travel Mart in Pasay City last Friday. The governor wants a more aggressive campaign for tourists to know and visit the province.

Bengzon who just ended his 35-year of service with the Department of Tourism (DOT) expressed his willingness to help Bohol in its tourism efforts. He was undersecretary for tourism development while handling likewise the foreign offices and the planning and policy team. He also sat as a director of the Tourism Promotions Board, Duty-Free Philippines and the Philippine Commission on Sports Scuba Diving as well as with the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).

BOHOL HIGHLIGHTS AT RP TRAVEL MART

“Bohol is ready and waiting for your visit,” Gov. Aris Aumentado said, addressing tourism industry stakeholders and inviting travel enthusiasts at the Central Visayas Tourism Product presentation of the 33rd Philippine Travel Mart ongoing at the SMX Convention Center at the Mall of Asia Complex on Friday afternoon.

The governor’s message ushered in the unveiling of the new Bohol Promotional Video featuring the song “Tuloy Pa Rin” by Ito Rapadas of Neocolours performed by the Loboc Children’s Choir, Mae Cruspero and Serenity Band. The 5-minute tourism recovery video depicts destination favorites, new sites and outdoor adventure activities even after the pandemic and Typhoon Odette.

According to Aumentado, Bohol has recorded a 52% growth in the number of tourists arriving in the province for the first half of this year alone – a steady recovery from its slump due to travel restrictions in the past two years during the pandemic.

With this optimistic number, Aumentado said Bohol’s tourism development plan is directed towards diversifying tourism offerings such as eco-tourism, heritage and faith-based, food and farm, fitness and adventure, arts and crafts, smart and even sports tourism to ensure a memorable experience for tourists and travelers.

The Bohol pavilion of 10 exhibitors opens with an Urna or “Bahay ng Santo” – hand crafted and painted by local artists and shipped to Manila just for the 3-day travel mart which will end today

The exhibit showcases different tourism products highlighting farm-to-table experiences, outdoor adventure and fitness, faith-based tourism through the Via Maria pilgrimage and tour of restored churches, and local delicacies such as the tinapay, broas, ube, kalamay, and rice wine.

The booths also display local products made of raffia and bamboo.

Bohol exhibitors include LGU Loboc, Loboc River Resort, Bohol Society of Travel Agencies (BSTA), LGU Carmen, Rio Verde Floating Restuarant-Loay, LGU Panglao, Best Western Plus The Ivy Wall, LGU Anda, and Chandelier Wedding Coordination and Events.

South Palms Resort, Bluewater Panglao Beach Resort, Mithi Resort and Spa, Bohol Beach Club, Modala Beach Resort, Solea Coast Resort Panglao, and The Bellevue Resort also participated in the travel expo.

The event was also graced by other provincial officials including Prov’l Administrator Aster Caberte, 1st District Rep. Edgar Chatto, 2nd District Rep. Vanessa Aumentado, 3rd District Rep. Alexie Tutor, Board Member Tita Baja, chair of the SOP tourism committee, Board member Jamie Villamor as well as tourism industry pillars headed by Chairman Lucas Nunag of the Prov’l Tourism Council (PTC), Tourism Office chief Jo Cabarrus and former PTC Chair Peter Dejaresco.

Over 200 exhibitors are attending the travel mart organized by the Philippine Tour Operators Association (PHILTOA) in partnership with the Department of Tourism (DOT). The 3-day travel event ends today.

Meanwhile, three sellers (out of 12) reported booking P150,000 for the first two days. Brisk sales are expected at today’s last day of the travel mart which is the first after the pandemic according to Jo Cabarus, provincial tourism officer.