Chatto asks DOTR to resolve airport ops, management concerns

Topic |  
16 hours ago
16 hours ago

Chatto asks DOTR to resolve airport ops, management concerns

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Cong. Edgar Chatto called on the Department of Transportation (DOTr) Sec. Jimmy Bautista during the recent Budget Deliberations to facilitate resolution of pending issues surrounding the Operations and Maintenance (O&M) of the new Bohol-Panglao International Airport.

Since 2018 when the facility was inaugurated, no improvements can be seen in the airport. Many observers even say that it is already deteriorating.

Chatto said that the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) is running the facility while waiting for the O&M Contractor to take over. 

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Aboitiz and DOTr were about to sign the contract already approved by the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) in 2020 when the COVID pandemic lockdowns started.

Aboitiz submitted a revised proposal considering the changes in economic variables caused by the pandemic.

Until this time, the proposal has not been agreed upon with finality by DOTr, NEDA and Aboitiz.

Per Chatto’s inquiry, the discussions are brought back to DOTr under the new administration of DOTR Sec. Bautista and NEDA Sec. Arsenio Balisacan.

Sec. Bautista however assured Chatto that efforts to expedite the process are being undertaken with the review of (Public Private Partnership (PPP) Guidelines currently being done.

Bautista further said that CAAP will act on concerns raised by the traveling public on the airport’s upkeep. 

 ADVERTISEMENT 

It may be recalled that it was during the term of Chatto as then governor of Bohol when the Bohol-Panglao International Airport was constructed and inaugurated.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

In a talk with Aboitiz InfraCapital President and CEO Cosette Calinao, she expressed Aboitiz’s intent to pursue the proposal to operate the airport.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

3 vehicles figure in accident after taking detour to avoid LTO checkpoint in Baclayon

Three vehicles figured in an accident after they took a detour to avoid a checkpoint set up by the Land…

BISU ranks 3rd in electrician’s board exam

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Bohol Island State University – Main Campus…

No budget available for P5K ‘Odette’ aid for Boholanos

Boholano victims of the typhoon odette who did not receive yet the P5,000 financial assistance per family have to wait…

Hall of Justice construction to start 2023

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Cong. Edgar Chatto has bared after the…

SM ‘100 percent’ committed in Bohol expansion, says Aris

SM Supermalls, the country’s largest mall chain, is “100 percent” committed in expanding in Bohol, Governor Aris Aumentado said following…

Water conflict in Balilihan still unresolved

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. A make-or-break meeting was initiated by Balilihan…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply