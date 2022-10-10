Puregold to open first branch in Bohol

Supermarket giant Puregold Price Club Inc. has expressed its intent to open its first branch in Bohol, making it the second national retail chain to declare its entry into the province in a span of one month.

Puregold acquisition manager Lalette Alea during a visit to Bohol said they are eyeing multiple sites in the province but have yet to decide where the first branch will be erected.

“We are looking at several properties. So kung ilan yung feasible, we’ll open as much [branches] in Bohol as possible,” said Alea.

Alea who was among several other Puregold officials who visited Bohol to meet Capitol officials to help facilitate their entry into the island province.

ADVERTISEMENT

So far, Puregold has only cited one possible site which is in Ubay.

“We’re looking into Ubay since the mayor [Constan Reyes] has offered us two properties and we’re checking on it now,” Alea said.

The grocery chain operator has long been planning to expand in Bohol but has yet to find an ideal location for their first branch.

“We have been planning to expand in Bohol for years now. We’re just looking for the perfect location,” said Alea.

Last month, SM Supermalls executives also arrived in the province to check possible locations for their first mall in the island.

SM Supermalls senior vice president Bien Mateo said they were “100 percent” committed in expanding in Bohol. (A. Doydora)