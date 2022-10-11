Tagbilaran breaks ground for tenement housing

Topic |  
12 hours ago
12 hours ago

Tagbilaran breaks ground for tenement housing

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The Tagbilaran City local government unit (LGU) on Tuesday broke ground for tenement
“twin towers” that will house around 80 urban poor families and which will be the first vertical government housing project in the city.

Mayor Jane Yap led the groundbreaking ceremony of the four-story facility which will be erected near the city’s defunct dumpsite in Barangay Dampas.

“This is a vertical housing composed of five to four stories and around 40 families per building kay duha kabuok ang atong itukod diri sa Tagbilaran,” said Yap.

According to City Engineer Teodoro Estoque, the city has allocated an initial P33 million for the project.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The facility be built in a 600-square meter lot owned by the LGU.

Each building will have four floors with eight units each.

Estoque said they will soon bid out the construction of the project which will be overseen by the City Engineering Office.

“Magstart pa ta sa bidding, sa pag award unya pag issue sa notice to proceed, pero nag finalize pa ta sa mga entry details,” he added.

Meanwhile, the city is still finalizing the list of beneficiaries for the project.

Earlier, Yap signed a memorandum of agreement with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) for the latter’s “Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino: Zero Informal Settlers Families Program for 2028.”

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The agency, through the initiative, will extend a monthly subsidy of P1,500 for each of the beneficiary families for their amortization. (rt)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Capitol converts Guv’s Mansion into nat’l agency hub, invites OWWA, DFA, LTFRB

Governor Aris Aumentado has offered office spaces to national government agencies yet to have branches in the province in a…

Puregold to open first branch in Bohol

Supermarket giant Puregold Price Club Inc. has expressed its intent to open its first branch in Bohol, making it the…

Aboitiz Group pursues bid to operate, maintain Bohol airport

The infrastructure business unit of the Aboitiz Group which was earlier poised to take over the operations and maintenance (O&M)…

Bankers appeal to SP for endorsement in opening BSP branch in Bohol

The Bohol Bankers’ Association (BBA) has appealed for support from the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) in their bid to have a…

PetroGreen breaks ground for 27-MW solar farm in Dagohoy

The Yuchengco-led PetroEnergy Resources Corp. (PGEC) broke ground on Tuesday for what will be the first solar farm in Bohol.…

Aboitiz to issue update on bid to take over ops, maintenance of Panglao airport

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The Aboitiz Group is slated to render…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply