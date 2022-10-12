Capitol converts Guv’s Mansion into nat’l agency hub, invites OWWA, DFA, LTFRB

Governor Aris Aumentado has offered office spaces to national government agencies yet to have branches in the province in a bid to provide convenience to Boholanos by eliminating the need to travel to Cebu or Manila for transactions with the government.

According to Aumentado, the Governor’s Mansion along Tagbilaran City’s main thoroughfare CPG Avenue will be converted into a national agency hub to provide ease to government offices planning to expand their coverage in the province.

Aumentado particularly extended the invitation to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFFRB), Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), all of which have long been clamored for by the public.

“Atong gi-invite sila, atong gi storyahan sila na magbutang og opisina dinhi sa atoa. Dili lang ang OWWA, including ang LTFRB, hasta DFA ato silang gi offer-an og office aron ang mga Boholano dali ra aka connect og naay mga panginahanglanon,” said Aumentado.

Aumentado noted that the lack of office space has been a chief concern for government agencies intending to open up branches in the island province.

The offer has been received and is already being considered by the concerned government agencies.

“Nag show na sila og interest ug nalipay sila na nag offer ta og opisina kay mao nay ilang concern na what if mo sud sila sa Bohol or sa ubang probinsya, naa ba silay location so mao na before to mo invite kinahanglanon ato silang andaman og location,” Aumentado said.

Currently, Bohol residents have to travel to either Cebu or Manila for transactions with OWWA, DFA and LTFRB.

The public, particularly the thousands of overseas Filipino workers in the province have long raised the need for local offices of both the OWWA and DFA.

“Naa na ta sa negotiation stage na ato silang pabutangan diri og ilang opisina kay daghan kaayong OFW na mga Bol-anon,” Aumentado said. (AD)