OGAR scrutinizes use of past prov’l budget: ‘Heads will roll’

The Office of Government Accountability and Review (OGAR) will soon scrutinize the highly questionable usage of government funds during the previous administration.

A reliable source close to OGAR disclosed to the Chronicle that a budget analysis was conducted during last Friday’s meeting of OGAR which is chaired by former Cabinet Secretary Leoncio “Jun” Evasco who is extending his services to the Aumentado administration.

Jagna Mayor Joseph Rañola who is an acknowledged “budget guru” has volunteered his services to OGAR in a bid to “uncover the mess” of the previous administration.

The source said that as soon as the budget analysis is completed, personalities involved in the highly anomalous usage of funds will be identified.

“Heads will definitely roll,” he said.

In fact, he mentioned two Capitol luminaries as the first to face investigation once their “participation in the glaring misuse of government funds can be fully documented.”

Since the source declined to be identified, the names of the two Capitol officials were also requested to be withheld as well.

The full details of the budget usage analysis will be given to OGAR members within the next two weeks.

In an earlier interview, OGAR Chair Evasco said they will summon the officials involved. By then, the media will be afforded the details of this alleged anomalous utilization of the provincial budget.

Evasco likewise said that the findings of OGAR will be turned over to the office of Gov. Aris Aumentado whose Provincial Attorney’s Office (PAO) will be tasked to file the appropriate charges.

The filing of the charges could either be with the Ombudsman or with the Civil Service Commission.

Aside from Chairman Evasco, OGAR members who attended the initial budget presentation of Mayor Rañola were retired RTC Executive Judge Suseso Arcamo, former Reg’l Prosecutor Mariano Delusa, former City Mayor Dan Lim, and social media influencer Willy Ramasola.

Retired Justice Gabriel Ingles and Makati-based lawyer Jordan Pizarras were not present during last Friday’s meeting.