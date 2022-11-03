MARINA inaugurates Panglao extension office

The Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) 7 on Thursday formally opened an extension office in Panglao as part of the agency’s efforts to expend its reach throughout the region.

MARINA 7 director Emmanuel Carpio on Monday signed a usufruct agreement with the Panglao local government unit (LGU), which provided the office, during its inauguration.

The ceremony was attended by Governor Aris Aumentado and officials of the Panglao LGU.

“Diri na atong opisina kay strategic man gyud ning atong lugara. Ang Bohol for maritime tourism gyud, so atong na decide na e-relocate nato sa naa gyuy relevant na lugar for that which is Panglao,” said Carpio.

According to Carpio, they intend to broaden the agency’s reach and bring its services closer to the public.

“Scattered gyud unta dapat ang offices. Mura’g mo sunod ta sa LTO (Land Transportation Office), na iduol gyud nato atong serbisyo sa atong mga kliente,” said Carpio.

The office is intended for the registration of recreational boats and large fishing vessels.

Carpio said vessels above three gross tons need to register with the MARINA, while lighter boats are under the jurisdiction of the local government unit.

“Meaning kami ang LTO ug LTFRB para sa mga panakayan sa dagat,” he said.

Meanwhile, seafarers are also required to undergo certification with the agency.

He said the new office will provide convenience to the many seafarers in Bohol which would not necessitate them to go to Cebu or Manila to comply with requirements.

“Dako kaayo ni natabang kay ubay-ubay ang seafarers dinhi kay dinhi nalang sila mag renew sa ilang mga papeles unya dili na mo biyahe ug gasto para mo adto sa Cebu,” he added. (A. Doydora)