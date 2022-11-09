Tagbilaran seals partnership with SPARK Philippines, US Embassy

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) gives enterprising and marginalized women the knowledge, networks, and access they need to launch and scale successful businesses. By promoting women’s economic opportunities and ensuring that women have the capabilities and resources needed to participate in the economy, the AWE program supports the valuable contribution of women in the local economy. The US Embassy in partnership with SPARK (Samahan ng mga Pilipina para sa Reporma at Kaunlaran) the Philippines has sealed a partnership with the City Government of Tagbilaran to teach disadvantaged women entrepreneurship skills.

AWE is a two-month program spearheaded by the Government of the United States that provides an educational opportunity for enterprising women from diverse communities. This 10-module learning engagement will provide would-be women entrepreneurs with skills in making a business plan, organization, marketing, networking, and developing their pitch. The Municipality of Balilihan and Tagbilaran City were the partner LGUs in the Visayas Region chosen for this initiative. Executive Director for SPARK Philippines Mikaela Teves said the project was also rolled out in Manila and Cebu. It will also open in Zamboanga, Batac, Puerto Princesa, and Iloilo before the year ends. SPARK Philippines is the US partner-implementor in Bohol and Zamboanga where they will be mainly responsible to identify the beneficiaries and monitoring the training sessions.

Mayor Jane Yap felt blessed and privileged to be a part of this significant initiative, “I am passionate about supporting women. Their role transcends more than just being a helpmate to their husbands. Women’s influence is also crucial in empowering their children. Thus, when you capacitate women, you capacitate the family and the community as well,” said the lady mayor.

ADVERTISEMENT

To date, AWE was able to produce 16,000 graduates in more than 90 countries. The initiative is designed to empower women worldwide to fulfill their economic potential, thereby creating conditions for increased stability, security, and prosperity for all.