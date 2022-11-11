PARTIAL LIST: 9 Boholanos pass physician licensure exam

November 11, 2022
PARTIAL LIST: 9 Boholanos pass physician licensure exam

At least 9 Boholanos passed the 2022 Physician Licensure Examination (PLE) administered earlier this month, according to a partial list obtained by the Chronicle.

The eight passers who trace their roots to Bohol were among the 3,826 medical school graduates who passed the exam.

Among the new Boholano doctors is Mark Johnuel Duavis, 31, who ranked 10th in the October PLE obtaining a score of 87.08 percent.

The other new Boholano physicians are:

Holy Name University (pre-med)

  • Dr. Karl Vincent Jimenez Jay (BS Nursing 2016);
  • Dr. Maryper Joy Mendez Malabar (BS Nursing 2015);
  • Dr. Gayle Suzette Garces Yu (BS Nursing 2012).

UNIVERSITY OF BOHOL (pre-med, alumni)

  • Dr. Arthur David Tirol Magno, RN;
  • Dr. Felina Justine V. Adiong;
  • Dr. Stephanie L. Andreasson, RMT;
  • Dr. Dixie Joice C. Lomaad.

Meanwhile, Governor Aris Aumentado also announced that Dr. Josefino D. Quieta, Jr. passed the PLE.

Quieta is a beneficiary of the Provincial Government of Bohol’s medical scholarship program.

According to the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), 5,958 individuals took the PLE.

The Board of Medicine, consisting of its Chairman Godofreda Dalmacion, and members Eleanor Almoro, Zenaida Antonio, Martha Nucum, Efren Laxamana and Joanna Remo, implemented the exam. (AD)

