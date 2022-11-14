Yap underscores Tagbilaran’s digital transformation at business forum

Mayor Jane Yap in a forum with the province’s top businessmen on Monday highlighted the local government’s continued efforts to transform Tagbilaran City into a “digital city.”

Yap, during a business forum organized by the Bohol Chamber of Commerce and Industry, assured that the government is prioritizing the availability of digital transactions with the government for the public’s convenience.

“Going digital is no longer optional. It is the only way forward and we want Tagbilaran to be in the front and center of this digital revolution,” Yap said.

The forum, held at the JJ’s Seafood Restaurant in the city, was attended by around 300 local entrepreneurs and officials from various government agencies.

According to Yap, the city has maintained its online business portal in which the public can secure business permits and pay fees and taxes.

“We have migrated the permit application and renewal from physical to virtual. The online processing of the application and renewal of business permits brought convenience to our clients. It has simplified and shortened the whole process,” Yap said.

The city’s online portal covers payments for water and business and real property taxes.

Yap bared that the government has so far been able to collect P4 million in taxes electronically by utilizing the Enhanced Tax Revenue Assessment and Collection System (E-TRACS).

Meanwhile, some tricycles, the city’s primary mode of public transportation, have also been capacitated to receive electronic payments.

The system has also been applied at the city’s public markets allowing transactions through DBP and LandBank cards, GCash, and PayMaya

“Right now, we are in the process of adding credit cards and debit card payments through Union Bank and RCBC and soon we can also receive payment from 7eleven, Palawan and M. Lhullier and other online payment mode,” said Yap.

The new modes of payment are expected to be fully implemented by 2023. (RT)