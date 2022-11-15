Bohol lagging in PUJ modernization: transport group exec

The province of Bohol is lagging in terms of the implementation of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMO) which was launched by the national government in 2017, a local transport group official said.

According to Jojo Baritua, consultant for the Bohol Transport Cooperative (BTC), Bohol has already been “left behind” by neighboring provinces such as Cebu in terms of utilization of modernized jeepneys.

“In fact og mo adto ka sa ubang probinsya, naa na silay mga aircon na PUJ, modern vehicles, pero kita diri sa Bohol nabiyaan na ta,” said Baritua.

He said local government units have failed to craft and implement and ordinance in relation to the Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP), which is being required by funding agencies such as the Land Bank of the Philippines and the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP).

“Ang atong mga funding agencies they are asking for the LPTRP kay naay instances before na grant na nila ang loan ang cooperative or corporation unya nag re-routing si LGU, gi wagtang tong rota so nahitabo wala maka dayon ang coop,” said Baritua.

However, Baritua expressed optimism that the implementation of the PUVMO will gain steam under the administration of Gov. Aris Aumentado.

According to Baritua, Aumentado has been supportive of transport groups’ efforts to modernize their jeepney fleets.

“Sa ani na program, very responsive si Governor Aris, unlike in the previous years since 2017 pa man ni nagsugod,” Baritua added.

Baritua hopes that they will be able to deploy the modernized jeepneys by next year.

He said the BTC has already applied for a provisional authority from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board for additional routes.

Among those applied for were the Tagbilaran-Alburquerque route for 19 units, Tagbilaran-Loay for 15 units, Tagbilaran-Dauis for 19 units, Tagbilaran-Manga for 18 units and “Metro Tagbilaran route” for 15 units. (A. Doydora)