Resorts at Alona Beach get go-signal to build ripraps to stop erosion

5 hours ago
Operators of establishments erected across the Alona Beach in Panglao have been allowed by Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to build temporary structures to prevent continued erosion in the area.

In 2018, the DENR ordered the demolition of all structures located within the 20-meter easement zone at the popular Alona Beach including including seawalls and riprap which were intended to prevent such erosion.

According to Atty. Lucas Nunag, chairman of the Provincial Tourism Council, the DENR, the local government unit (LGU) and the provincial government gave the go-signal to resort owners to proceed with the construction.

“They can start putting up the temporary structure na mo pugong-pugong na riprap na mga bato samtang gihapsay ug gihikay ng more permeanent na plano,” said Nunag.

Meanwhile, tourism stakeholders are coming up with a permanent and uniform design for a seawall.

Nunag said they will create a committee composed of the LGU, the provincial government’s engineering department, Department of Public Works and Highways, DENR and tourism stakeholders.

“Himuon na nato og uniform and standard na beach protection plan diha. Mas maayo ng magkasinabot tanan, ug tanan pod onboard,” said Nunag.

The measure is intended to save the world-famous beach from erosion due to rising water level caused by climate change.

“Di naman nato malikayan na magsige gyud og hampak ang baw’d ana unya mabira ang bas ana hantod sa law’m , sa kantil,” he added. (A. Doydora)

