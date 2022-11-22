As RDC-7 chair, Aris vows ‘equitable’ support for all provinces

Governor Erico Aristotle Aumentado, the new chairman of the Regional Development Council (RDC) 7, has vowed to extend “equitable” support to programs proposed by all provinces in the region.

Aumentado on Monday took oath before Judge Jennifer Chavez-Marcos at the Capitol in Tagbilaran City as the new chairman of the RDC, a post once held by his late father and namesake, former governor Erico Aumentado.

According to Aumentado, the RDC will prioritize various projects such as those in infrastructure, tourism and agriculture considering that each province in Central Visayas have their own development agenda and goals.

“Ato gyung ipatas ang suporta sa tanang probinsya sa Central Visayas. Lahi-lahi man gyud og concern ang nagkalain-laing probinsya—sa Cebu City more on infra gyud na sila kay developed naman gyud na sila kaayo, sa Bohol, naay tay turismo ug agrikultura,” said Aumentado in a brief interview with media after his oath-taking ceremony.

For Bohol in particular, Aumentado said he will continue to focus on the revival of the province’s tourism which was among the hardest-hit industries during the pandemic.

He noted that during his trip to South Korea last month, the Philippines’ tourism officers assured that they will facilitate the entry of at least 10,000 Korean tourists starting next month.

The governor highlighted renewed support for the long-planned Cebu-Bohol bridge, which was first proposed during the incumbency of his late father.

“Wala may problema sa pag plano, sa paghiluna sa requirements para ma implemntar na, ang challenge ana is ang pagpangita og taker [investor]. Pero karon, daghan na ang possible takers,” he said.

Aumentado, who was a congressman for nine years immediately before taking over as governor, said he will be in constant coordination with the National Economic Development Authority to help ensure that projects proposed by the region will receive sufficient funding.

“Ato gyud ng ipaabot sa taas. We will also connect with the Office of the President kung unsa gyud ang iyang matabang for the RDC,” he added.

The first-term governor also expressed optimism of getting support from both the executive department and the legislature through his allies, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. House of Representatives Speaker Martin Romualdez and Senate President Miguel Zubiri.

“Naay advantage being a [former Congressman] kay naay na kay connection didto sa taas kung mo abot na ta sa level na ang atong mga request kinahilanglon support or e-lobby nato sa mga ahensya, sagad pud sa akong mga kauban na congressman, naa na karon sa mga ahensya,” he added.

Aumentado also assured that he will be consulting the private sector to get their input on the development needs of the region. (AD)