LTO Tagbilaran to auction 203 unclaimed vehicles

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) in Tagbilaran City is set to auction over 200 impounded vehicles, mostly motorcycles, before the year ends, an official said.

According to LTO Tagbilaran Yvonne Auza, this will be the first time for their office to hold such auction.

The office has already sent out final notices to owners who are on their system, giving them a chance to claim the vehicles before the auction.

Said vehicles were impounded from 2015 to 2019.

“Naa tay duh aka 4-wheel motor vehicles ug 30 ka motorsiklo nga na impound na ang mga tag-iya makita sa atong system mao ni atong napadalhan,” Auza said.

However, the official noted that there are 171 impounded motorcycles whose owners are not in the LTO’s system.

The said vehicles will also be part of the auction.

“Kaning mga sakyanana most probably na impound way back pa adtong manual pa atong mga transactions, kadtong dili pa computerized ang encoding sa mga violations,” Auza said.

Auza added that anyone can participate in the auction and place a bid.

However, the bidding will be for the entire lot of vehicles under the LTO’s custody and not per vehicle.

According to Auza, she is still awaiting the guidelines for the public bidding from their head office.

Requirements needed for those interested to participate in the auction will soon be published. (AD)