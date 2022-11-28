P15B project fund eyed for next year

17 hours ago

P15B project fund eyed for next year

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The province seems to get a windfall appropriation for various infrastructure projects next year totalling to P15 billion.

Data from the Center for National Budget (CNB) showed that the 3rd congressional district will be getting the biggest appropriation listed at PP3.6 billion.

The infra projects are funded through the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPHW) and the rest through the offices of the three congressional districts in the province.

The 3rd district under Rep. Alexi Tutor was earmarked with P3,129,561,000 under the DPWH central offices while the district of Rep. Edgar Chatto with P1,429,875,000.

The 2nd district of first-timer Rep. Vanessa’ Aumentado will get P420,000,000.

In the congressional efforts, the first-timer Aumentado pooled the biggest among the three districts with P1,483,662,000 worth of projects.

The first and third districts have an almost  identical infra budget worked out by their respective solons, P535,828 for the first district under Cong. Chatto while for Cong. Tutor’s district  had worked out the appropriation of P542,423,000.

The second district of Rep. Aumentado worked out a bigger funding amounting to P1,483,662,000.

BIG STAKE IN THE TOWNS

The town of Loboc gets the biggest share of the infra projects with P1.5 billion intended for river control structures to solve the flooding during typhoons when the Loboc River overflows.

The six other towns getting huge appropriations are the towns of Candijay (P536,000,000);  Talibon (P300,000) ; Loay (P500,000,000); Guindulman (P260,000.000), Garcia-Hernandez (P180,000,000) and Calape (P114,000,000).

The capital city of  Tagbilaran was alloted P75,000,000.

Other towns with DPWH appropriated infra projects are: Alburquerque, 94,000,000; Baliliahn P50,000,000; Corella, P75,000,000; Loon, P50,000,000; Sikatuna, P12,500,000; Buenavista P30,000,000; Inabanga, P50,000,000 and  Ubay P40,000,000;

32 TOWNS NO DPWH INFRA

There are 32 towns (out of 47) which have no allotment under the DPWH infra projects.

These are the towns of Antequera, Baclayin, Caigbian, Cortes, Dauis, Maribojoc, Panglao, Tubigon, Bien Unido, Clarin, Daghoy, Danao, Getafe, Pres Garcia, Sagbayan, San Isidro, San Miguel, Trinidad, Alicia, Anda Batuan, Bilar, Camen, Dimiao, Duero,  Jagna, Mabini, Pillar, Sevilla, Sirra Bullones and Valencia.

However, all these 32 towns  have their appropriations listed under the (district office) of the congressmen  of their districts.

