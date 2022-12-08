Sec. Frasco to look into Alona rehab

December 8, 2022
Sec. Frasco to look into Alona rehab

Tourism Secretary Cristina Frasco assured to look into the needed rehabilitation of the Alona beach in Panglao. 

She issued the assurance after an hourlong inspection of the area this afternoon together with Gov Aris Aumentado and Panglao Mayor Boy Arcay.

The tourism secretary saw the damaged portion of the beach with sand erosion and palm trees tilting low to the shorelines.

Uco Trotin, president of the Pangalo Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI)presented the proposed rehabilitation and beautification of Alona beach which was supported by the local government of Panglao.       

Trotin said the proposed rehabilitation  project covers a stretch fo900 meters with a proposed integrated waste water management among the resorts in the coastline which do not have their individual waste water treatment facilities.

The proposal of the private sector generated the support of the DOT secretary. She assured to have the  Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA)inspect Alona beach to validate the proposal of the private sector.

Prior her inspection at the beach front, Sec. Frasco  led in the ground breaking ceremony of the first Tourists Rest Area to be constructed in Dauis town.

Dauis Mayor Amoi Bullen and Vice Mayor Miriam Sumaylo joined the ground breaking rites, aside from Gov. Aumentado and Rep. Chatto.

The DOT secretary’s visit was capped with a “Listening Tour” with the tourism stakeholders hosted by Tourism Undersecretary Shalamar Tamano at Modala Resort in Panglao.

