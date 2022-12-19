Bohol’s 3 solons support redistricting

December 19, 2022
Bohol’s 3 solons support redistricting

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Bohol’s three members of the House of Representatives are amenable to a proposed redistricting of Bohol’s three districts into four or five Congressional Districts provided broad consultations are done.

This was the common position agreed upon by First District Cong. Edgar Chatto, Second District Cong. Vanessa Aumentado and Third District Cong. Alexie Tutor.

Re-districting will mean smaller districts for each congressman to serve and coordinate as well as more focused local legislation. This also entails more development funds in every district in particular and province-wide in general.

The Provincial Government led by the governor as well as the City/Municipal LGUs must be one in pushing for this, the congressmen also bared after an initial meeting in Manila during a Majority Caucus called by the House Leadership.

Bohol’s legislators made reactions in response to a resolution passed by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, authored by Philippine Councilors League (PCL) President and Board Member Gloria Gementiza.

Resolution No. 2022-905 detailed that the latest census on the province’s population already qualifies to have 5 districts based on Article 6 of the 1987 Philippine Constitution which provides that a population of at least 250,000 shall have at least one representative. In 2020, the province recorded a population of 1,394,329.

