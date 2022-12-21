PNP inaugurates Bilar, Candijay police stations

Topic |  
December 21, 2022
December 21, 2022

PNP inaugurates Bilar, Candijay police stations

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Two new police station in the towns of Bilar and Candijay were inaugurated on Tuesday as part of the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) modernization program.

Former police Regional Office (PRO) 7 director Brigadier Gen. Roderick Augustus Alba who was in Bohol for a command visit led the inauguration of the Candijay Police Station.

In a brief speech, Alba expressed his gratitude to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) which implemented the project and third district Rep. Alexie Tutor.

“With this very positive development, we extend our sincerest gratitude to the efforts of the Bohol government. Thank you for the endless support and cooperation you have extended to the police force of Bohol,” said Alba.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The national government allotted P9.3 million for the establishment of the three-story facility.

Led by the DPWH’s third engineering district, construction started on June 28, 2021 and was completed on February 12, 2022.

According to Alba, the new police station symbolized economic development in Candijay which was achieved with the maintenance of peace and order.

“This development shows the unity of the people towards socio-economic development by maintaining peaceful and prosperous communities,” said Alba.

Meanwhile, the new police station in Bilar town was inaugurated by BPPO director for administration Lt. Col. George Vale. (r)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

P300 million allocated for Bien Unido-Talibon bridge

A sum of P300 million has been allocated through the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for the continued…

OGAR’s coverage expanded to include present administration

Governor Aris Aumentado has expanded the coverage of the Office of Governance and Accountability (OGAR), broadening its watchdog role to…

Barangay captains want 2 more districts for Bohol

Proposals and support for the reapportionment of Bohol into four or five legislative districts continued to mount with proponents citing…

Aumentado unbothered by opposition’s attempt to block 2023 prov’l budget

Governor Aris Aumentado remained unbothered by the decision of four Provincial Board (PB) members to not support the passage of…

Bohol’s 3 solons support redistricting

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Bohol’s three members of the House of…

Bohol, Panglao, Tagbilaran LGUs sign up for BBM’s flagship housing program

MANILA – Ten more local government units (LGUs) have signed up to be partners of the Department of Human Settlements and…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply