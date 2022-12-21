PNP inaugurates Bilar, Candijay police stations

Two new police station in the towns of Bilar and Candijay were inaugurated on Tuesday as part of the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) modernization program.

Former police Regional Office (PRO) 7 director Brigadier Gen. Roderick Augustus Alba who was in Bohol for a command visit led the inauguration of the Candijay Police Station.

In a brief speech, Alba expressed his gratitude to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) which implemented the project and third district Rep. Alexie Tutor.

“With this very positive development, we extend our sincerest gratitude to the efforts of the Bohol government. Thank you for the endless support and cooperation you have extended to the police force of Bohol,” said Alba.

The national government allotted P9.3 million for the establishment of the three-story facility.

Led by the DPWH’s third engineering district, construction started on June 28, 2021 and was completed on February 12, 2022.

According to Alba, the new police station symbolized economic development in Candijay which was achieved with the maintenance of peace and order.

“This development shows the unity of the people towards socio-economic development by maintaining peaceful and prosperous communities,” said Alba.

Meanwhile, the new police station in Bilar town was inaugurated by BPPO director for administration Lt. Col. George Vale. (r)