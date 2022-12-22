Capitol allocates P200,000 for barangays

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Governor Aris Aumentado vowed to distribute Php200,000 worth of projects for each barangay in the total 1,109 barangays in Bohol.

This he assured the barangay officials in his “Meet and Greet” sorties in the towns of Pilar, San Miguel and Trinidad, Panglao and Dauis last week.

And he wanted the barangay officials to understand that not all barangay will be given the project promised to them next year considering that the National Tax allocation (NTA), formerly Internal Revenue Allotment (IRA) of the provincial government has been slashed to almost P500 million.

But he made certain that other barangays who may not be able to receive the P200,000 in 2023 will be given the following year.

Gov. Aris Aumentado remains committed to bringing the provincial government services closer to the people in “Greet and Meet.”

The governor is slated to do the same pursuit in the municipalities of first district next week starting December 19.

With the governor in “Meet & Greet” mission are the Office of the Provincial Veterinarian (OPV) for the Barangay Livestock Aides concern; Provincial treasurer’s Office (PTO) for the barangay aid distribution; Office of the Provincial Social and Development and Tarsier personnel for food packs; the Local Government Affairs (LGA) office with former Mabini Mabini Mayor Stephen Rances and Oscar Valles; Provincial Health Office (PHO) and other offices.

The governor personally handed over the barangay aid to the tune of P25,000 for each barangay and other assistance to the barangay such honorarium to BALA, barangay nutrition workers and others. (rvo)