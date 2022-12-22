P300 million allocated for Bien Unido-Talibon bridge

A sum of P300 million has been allocated through the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for the continued construction of the seven kilometer-long bridge that will connect the towns of Bien Unido and Talibon.

According to DPWH 2nd District Engineering Office chief Godofredo Laga, the amount was included in the recently enacted 2023 General Appropriations Act (GAA).

The allocation was included in the 2023 annual budget through the efforts of second district Rep. Vanessa Aumentado.

“Sa 2023 budget, naningkamot gyud ang atong congresswoman na maka additional og kuha og pondo para sa pag sumpay, sa pag continue sa maong project,” said Aumentado.

ADVERTISEMENT

The amount will be used to cover the construction of both approaches at the sides of Bien Unido and Talibon and a portion of the bridge itself.

Laga said the structure is projected to be 70 percent complete upon the usage of the P300 million allocation.

So far, P142 million had been earmarked in in 2021 and 2022 for the construction of the bridge.

Laga added that an estimated P245 million is still needed in 2024 to complete the entire project.

“Kining sa bridge napo ka span ang total so ang nahimo nato karon five pa ka span so kinahanglan pa ta og lima. So kaning lima hopefully for the next budget year madugangan para hingpit na ma kompleto ni ang atong project,” said Laga.

According to the DPWH official, the bridge will cut travel time between Bien Unido and Talibon and decongest the main two-lane highway which currently connects both towns.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dako kaayo og tabang kay mas shorter ang distance, layo kaayo ang deperensya og naay bridge. Gawas ana, maka avoid pud ta sa traffic kay kining Trinidad, Talibon daghan kaayo na’g mga sakyanan, so at least ma minusan ang atong time sa pag travel,” said Laga.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bridge will have four lanes and will be replete with bikelanes.

Travel distance between the two municipalities’ poblacion or town proper will be cut short from 17 kilometers to just seven kilometers.

Although both towns are located next to each other, their main areas of commerce are separated by a bay. (A. Doydora)