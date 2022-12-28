DILG urges Bohol LGUs to SIM card info, registration drive

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) has urged local government units (LGU) in Bohol, particularly those in far-flung areas beyond internet service coverage, to raise awareness on the mandatory registration of SIM cards and assist their constituents in completing the process.

DILG Bohol provincial director Jerome Gonzales echoed the call of Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos, Jr. requesting LGUs to launch information drives on the need to register SIM cards within the allocated 180-day period which started on Tuesday.

“Iyang gipanawagan sa tanang LGUs to exert all efforts para matuman ni siya—educate ang ilang mga stakeholders, mga katawhan unya agakon og unsaon pagpa rehistro hantod mahuhman ang registration,” said Gonzales.

According to Gonzales, the Department Of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) was designated to spearhead the implementation of the law while the DILG was tapped to help in informing the public.

“Kami sa DILG, kami ang manguna sa pagpakuyanap niini, pagpahibaw sa katawhan na dili unta mo abot ang panahon na inigkahuman sa registration period na duna pay mo ingon na wa sila kahibaw,” said Gonzales.

The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) released on December 12 the implementing rules and regulations of Republic Act 11934, otherwise known as the SIM Registration Act, which in part required the DILG, other government agencies and telecommunication firms to “facilitate all SIM registrations in remote areas with limited telecommunication or internet access.”

Gonzales added that telecommunications firms with the support of LGUs may set up physical registration sites, particularly in “geographically isolated” areas.

In October, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. signed RA 11934 to boost the government’s crackdown on phishing attempts and other scams through text messages from unidentified mobile phone numbers.

As stipulated in the new law, all existing SIM card users must register their number to their name by submitting requirements — personal details, identification cards, business names, and other information — on a website provided by the telecommunication company that provided the SIM Card.

Failure to register within the allocated 180-day period which started on December 27, 2022 would led to the deactivation of the SIM card. (A. Doydora)