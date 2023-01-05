P12 million income from quarries sans ‘Ivan’

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Bohol provincial government has earned a gross income to the tune of P12,532,000.00 from quarry operations and sand/gravel extraction taxes during the six-month period (July-Dec. 2022) of Gov. Aris Aumentado’s administration , with no more “tong collections” used to ne raised by a certain Mr. Ivan during the administration of then Gov. Art Yap.

The said earnings is very much higher than the P3,927,000.00 collected from the same taxes during the period, January to June 2022, the accomplishment report of the Bohol Mineral Resources Regulatory Office (BMinRO) dated December 28, 2022, showed.

This excludes the penalties in the amount of P276,850.00 for July-Dec. 2022, higher than the P35,950.00 earned during the Jan.-June 2022.

In total, the income from the said operations amounted to P16,459,000.00.

The collections of said taxation from quarrying re as follow: July 2022, P1,891,000.00; August, P1,200,000.00; September, P2,618,000.00; October, P1,693,000.00; November, P3,120,000.00; and December 2,010,000.00.

The accomplishment is signed by in charge verification unit Hilarie Gonzales, BMinRO head Engr. Ana Luisa Galicinao and provincial legal officer Atty. Handel Lagunay.

Under the Local government Code of 1991, the barangay (where the quarry is located) gets a share of 40%; the municipality, 30% and the provincial government, 30% from said quarry tax collection.

BMinRO said that there are  56 active quarry permits —– quarry, 37 and sand and gravel, 19.

The task force quarry thru BMinRO has recorded a total of 26 apprehensions.

The report said that three mined-out areas have already been rehabilitated. (rvo)

