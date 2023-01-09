LTO: Tricabs registered outside Bohol may renew registration in Tagbilaran

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) in Tagbilaran City has denied allegations that modern tricycles, or the so-called “tricabs,” are not eligible for renewal of registration.

LTO Tagbilaran chief Yvonne Auza clarified that they will process the registration of tricab operators regardless of where the vehicles were purchased.

This is contrary to claims that tricabs purchased and previously registered with LTO branches outside of Bohol were ineligible for renewal in the province sparking concern from the Sangguniang Panlungsod of Tagbilaran City which is set to conduct an inquiry on the matter.

“Ma renew gyud na provided na kompleto ang ilang requirements so ma rehistro gihapon na sila,” said Auza.

The tricab operators need only to submit their local government unit-issued franchise, compulsory third-party liability car insurance, emission test result and clear copy of the vehicle’s original receipt and certificate of registration.

Even tricycles operating in other towns with franchises issued by LGUs outside of the Tagbilaran City may have their registration renewed at the LTO’s district office in the city.

“Daghan nagparehistro dinhi namo bisan pa o gang ilang franchise sa Dauis, naay daghan,” said Auza.

However, those previously registered in other provinces need to secure a confirmation from the LTO of their region of origin.

Auza added that tricab operators who were not able to have their registration processed may have failed to undergo their online processing.

She said that online initial application is mandatory for the renewal of registration.

“Mag online ka daan kay wala man tay manual or physical. Hilanglan pa nato e-encode una, mag create ta og LTO identification card mao nay kabag-uhan sa atong system karon mo agi na gyud og online,” said Auza.

Last month, Vice Mayor Adam Jala said several tricab operators raised concern over the alleged refusal of the Tagbilaran LTO to renew their registrations.

This prompted the City Council to set an inquiry this month to be attended by LTO officials and tricab dealers to settle the matter. (AD)