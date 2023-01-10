BOSS creates P447.8-M investments, 2,852 jobs in 5 months

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

“The Bohol Business One-Stop Shop (BOSS) has recorded 1,271 DTI Business Name registrations, which generated a total investment of P 447,874,641 and 2,852 jobs,” during the period from July to November 2022, according to the accomplishment report of the Bohol Economic Development and Investment Promotion Office.

Since 2010, Bohol BOSS kept track of data on investments generated from the province’s Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) from the Business Name Registration Data of Bohol BOSS and all Negosyo Centers in the province.

The Provincial Government of Bohol under the leadership of Governor Erico Aristotle Aumentado thru thee BEDIPO conducted six Abante Negosyo Caravans with the theme “Sayun nga Pag-Negosyo, Alang sa Lukop nga Pag-Asenso.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It brought with it the services of the different partner- agencies, like the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), PhilHealth, Social Security System (SSS) and PagIBIG HDMF, closer to the intended constituents.

As this developed, BEDIPO also launched the Basic Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Transformation or BEST Series Seminars as part of the services offered at the Negosyo Center-Bohol. “BEST Series aims to build the capacity of MSMEs through the conduct of seminars on entrepreneurship, business and financial management, and food safety, among others.”

The seminars and training are facilitated by Business Counselors of Negosyo Center-Bohol and are offered free to anyone who wishes to attend, including private individuals, students and civil society groups. The series also invites ask over special mentors and business people who offer their knowledge and services pro bono for the program.

From July to November 2022, a total of nine seminars/training were conducted with a total of 305 participants. These were: July 28, 2022, Basic Food Safety Seminar (TAFCA) with 25 participants; August 23, 2022 — Standard Sanitary Operating Procedure with 20 participants; August 24, 2022 —Standard Sanitary Operating Procedure with 20 participants; September 14, 2022 —Entrepreneurial Development Training with 35 participants; September 15, 2022 —Entrepreneurial Development Training with 35 participants; September 20, 2022 — SEC Orientation on Federated Women’s Association with 50 participants; October 14, 2022 —(1st Session) Orientation on Brand Development Workshop with 40 participants; November 7, 2022 — (2nd Session) Brand Development Workshop with 40 participants; and November 8, 2022 — Culmination and Presentation of Brand Development Workshop with 40 participants

The Bohol Investment Board (BIB) was organized through Executive Order No. 16, Series of 2022, providing for its composition and functions with the primary mandate of establishing favorable and stable policies on local economic development, business-enabling environment, local competitiveness, promotion and support of investments and other economic drivers throughout the province.

Likewise, the Bohol Investment Board – Evaluation Committee was created through the same Executive Order which had its inaugural meeting last November 22, 2022. The committee is a special body that evaluates all investor’s proposals submitted to the province for verification and prioritization before endorsement to the Bohol Investment Board.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Evaluation Committee had already identified its first set of priority investment proposals which have been scheduled to meet and present their proposals to the Board early next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

BEDIPO is pushing to support and boost the ICT-BPM Industry as an economic driver for the province with the goal of enhancing the local ICT industry, creating more jobs for the Boholanos and making it as the 3rd economic drive of the province.

With Governor Erico Aristotle “Aris” Aumentado steering, the BEDIPO conducted a series of ICT Stakeholders consultative meetings last September 7 and October 27, 2002. Presented among ICT-BPM industry key placers were provincial economic roadmaps relative to ICT, DICT’s major IT programs, the Provincial Digital Fiber Network status by Telecommunication Company partners, TESDA skills mapping & prioritization requirements, and the re-activation of the ICT Council for Bohol province. The province provided further assistance in the processing of its Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registration as a non-stock organization. Moreover, the Council officers had their oath-taking officiated by Governor Aris during the Rizal Day celebration last 30 December 2022. (PiMO/rvo)