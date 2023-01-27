Proposed LTO office in Ubay to decongest existing branches

A Land Transportation Office (LTO) official has expressed optimism that the proposed opening of an extension office in Ubay would help decongest the agency’s other branches across the province.

According to LTO Tagbilaran chief Yvonne Auza, the establishment of an extension office would provide convenience to the public and ease congestion in other offices such those in the city.

She said many residents of Ubay and neighboring towns still travel to Tagbilaran to have their licenses and vehicle registrations processed.

“Ma decongest gyud ang ubang mga opisina, labina sa amoa kay kadtong mga taga Ubay dili na sila hilanglan mo anhi kay kasagaran sa mga taga Ubay mo transact gihapon sa Tagbilaran,” said Auza.

ADVERTISEMENT

In November last year, Second District Rep. Vanessa Aumentado filed House Bill 5951 which seeks to establish an LTO extension office in Ubay.

Aumentado however noted that it would still take a while before the office is erected as the proposed measure continued to undergo committee-level deliberations at the House of Representatives.

“Unang reading pa so pasabot naa pay second and third unya after this isalang pa sa Plenary then hoping ma approve. Then to the Senate. So taas taas nga processo pero kung sugdan og lihok karon walay kumu, aron duna tay mapa-abot,” Aumentado said in a statement.

According to Auza, individuals can have their licenses and vehicle registrations at any branch or office of the LTO regardless of their residency.

She said there is no rule prohibiting residents of one locality from transacting with LTO branches in other municipalities or cities.

“Pohon og naa na at least ma decongest na ang mga taw sa Talibon, sa Garcia and Tagbilaran kay wa may rule na bawal ang Tagbilaran na mo pa rehistro sa Garcia or sa Talibon. So at least naay dugang choices ang mga taw,” said Auza. (AD)