Tagbilaran LGU holds annual random drug testing of barangay officials

The Tagbilaran City government will continue its annual random drug testing of barangay officials in all 15 villages as part of the Yap administration’s crackdown on illegal drug use, a health official said.

According to City Health Office (CHO) spokesperson Robin Culpa, the testing will cover all village officials including the barangay captain, councilor, secretary, treasurer, tanod (watchman), and ALERT (Active Local Emergency Response Team) personnel.

“Ang tuyo nato ani is to implement fully ang atong goal of having a drug-free workplace and at the same time, ma regain nato ang trust sa atong publiko na ang atong mga naninilbihan sa goberno makaingon ta na worthy sila na pagsaligan nato tungod kay dili sila user sa iligal na droga,” said Culpa.

So far, some 45 barangay officials in the villages of Tiptip and Poblacion III were subjected to the random testing on January 20, 2023.

All of those tested were negative for drug use.

According to Culpa, those who will test positive for drug use will be subjected to a confirmatory test by the Provincial Health Office.

If confirmed to be a drug user, the barangay official will be meted out administrative sanctions by the Department of Interior and Local Government.

Culpa said the annual random drug-testing for barangay officials has been implemented since the term of former mayor Baba Yap.

It is carried out under the administration of Mayor Jane Yap, who is on her first term.

“This is the first time under the new administration pero sa panahon ni Mayor Baba ato na ni siyang gi-implement on a yearly basis,” said Culpa.

According to the health official, is being implemented by the CHO with the Department of Interior and Local Government, and the Philippine National Police.

Culpa added that the program has been welcomed by barangay officials themselves who have raised concerns of possible drug use within their ranks.

“Actually, duna gyuy mga barangay na silay mangunay na magpa drug test to clear their names, to clear their agency kay naa silay mga nadungog na naa silay nadungog na mga tanod na nag gamit ana,” said Culpa. (R. Tutas)