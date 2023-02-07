DPWH to start repair of eroded approaches of Makapiko Bridge

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is set to start the rehabilitation of the eroded approaches of the Makapiko Bridge in Batuan and Catigbian next month.

According to Magiting Cruz, chief of the DPWH’s Third Engineering District, a P43-million fund has been released by the agency for the project.

“Naayos na natin ang mga dokumento so we’re expecting makapag start na tayo ng March. Ang budget through the GAA 2023 downloaded na sa district ,” said Cruz.

Cruz added that the portion of the bridge in Catigbian, which is under the jurisdiction of the First Engineering District, will be included in the rehabilitation project.

Erosion of the bridge’s approaches was caused by Typhoon “Odette” which battered Bohol and inundated swaths in the province in December 2021.

“Nagkaroon ng problema at the height of Odette at yong ibang mga ulan na malalakas kaya nagkaroon ng damage konti, but the bridge itself is good. There is no problem,” said Cruz.

Earlier, Cruz said the bridge is still safe for use as they have already implemented palliative measures.

The DPWH has continuously filled up eroded portions of the bridge approaches and monitored the entire structure’s integrity.

Cruz explained that they would have to concretize the foundation of the approach to strengthen it and permanently stop the erosion.

Last year, the Provincial Board (PB) passed a resolution appealing to the DPWH to hasten the repairs of the bridge to prevent further deterioration of the structure.

PB Member Nathaniel Binlod, who authored the resolution, expressed concern on possible hazards posed by the eroded bridge approaches after he personally saw the damaged structure.

Binlod said the bridge’s repair should be expedited to prevent untoward incidents such as those that happened at the Clarin Bridge in Loay and the Borja Bridge in Catigbian which collapsed in April and June last year, respectively.

The incident in Loay left four people dead and over a dozen injured while none was injured in Catigbian. (AD)