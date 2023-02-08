Lone emission testing center in 3rd district appeals suspension

The lone private emission testing center (PETC) in the third district has raised an appeal before the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to be allowed to resume its operations after being shut down last year, a Land Transportation Office (LTO) official said.

According to LTO Tagbilaran chief Yvonne Auza, the PETC which is located in Jagna incurred alleged violations which resulted in its suspension.

She however refused to disclose the violation.

“Ang maghatag og authority ana nila to operate is ang DOTr. Pagkakaron, ni appeal pa na sila,” said Auza.

Auza issued the statement amid complaints from the public, particularly those having transactions at the LTO office in Garcia Hernandez, who have to travel outside of the third district to have their vehicles tested.

Smoke emission testing is a requisite in the renewal of motor vehicle registration which is usually done annually.

Auza also noted the imposition of a moratorium on the opening of new PETCs since the takeover of Jose Art “Jay Art” Tugade as chief of the agency in November last year.

According to the LTO official, they are not expecting congestion in other PETCs due to the closure.

She noted that there are three PETCs in Tagbilaran City, one in Tubigon, and one in Talibon.

There are also two private motor vehicle inspection centers or PMVICs in Tubigon and Tagbilaran City.

“Wala ra man pud tingali maghuot kay daghan mana sila sa Tagbilaram, Tubigon ug Talibon,” said Auza. (A. Doydora)