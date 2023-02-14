Bohol SP approves P100,000 incentive for board, Bar topnotchers

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) has passed an ordinance extending cash incentives to Boholanos who make it to the top ten of professional licensure and the Bar examinations.

Provincial Board (PB) Member Aldner Damalerio who authored the ordinance said the measure was approved on third and final reading during the legislative body’s regular session on Tuesday.

“Nalipay ta sa pangahtibo kay na aprobahan na ang maong ordinance ug ang maka benefit ani tanang mga mo exam under sa PRC (Professional Regulatory Comission) ug mo exam pud sa Bar,” said Damalerio.

According to Damalerio, a Boholano who ranks first in any professional examination will be given P100,000.

Meanwhile, those who will rank second to fifth and sixth to tenth will get P75,000 and P50,000, respectively.

“I hope makalipay pud ni ug makapa inspire sa atong mga kabatan-unan na nagpadayon sa pag eskwela kay makahatag sila og dakong garbo sa Bohol, sa ilang eskwelahan ug sa ilang pamilya pud,” said Damalerio.

However, Damalerio noted that a recipient needs to be Filipino citizen, a registered voter of Bohol, and a graduate of a Bohol-based school or university.

Those who were born to Boholano parents or those raised in the province will not be eligible if they are not registered voters in Tagbilaran City or any of the 47 towns.

“We understand that there are also similar topnotcher ordinance sa mga laing syudad or LGUs, so kita naa pud tay exclusive sa atong registered voters,” said Damalerio

The ordinance is set to be transmitted to the office of Governor Aris Aumentado for his approval.

“Atong kugihan na governor, si Governor Aris, isip usa aka batan-on pud na leader, sure ta na suportahan ni niya kay majority man pud sa atong Sanggunian ni suporta sa maong ordinance,” said Damalerio.(A. Doydora)