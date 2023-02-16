Bohol barangay captains tackle development agenda

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST ESTABLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Liga nga mga Barangay (LnB) Bohol chapter tackled the development agenda of the provincial government under Gov. Aris Aumentado’s administration, LnB Bohol president Dr. Romulo Cepedoza, who represents the league to Sangguniang Panlalawigan, said in interview.

Cepedoza said that the league decided to focus on said subject matter for the barangay chieftains to understand the said agenda since it is the first barangay congress under the Aumentado-Balite administration.

He said he invited Aumentado, Vice-Gov. Victor Balite, congressmen Edgar Chatto, Vanessa Aumentado and Alexie Tutor to grace the three-day annual LnB congress set on February 9-11, 2023 at Bohol Tropics Resort, Tagbilaran City.

Each of the guests delivered their respective messages during the first day of the congress after city Mayor Jane Cajes-Yap gives her welcome address.

Also invited is Atty. John Titus Vistal, provincial planning honcho, to discuss the current development agenda pushed by Aumentado-Balite dispensation.

Cepedoza said that he is expecting majority of the 1,109-strong members of the league in Bohol to participate in the congress.

Also invited as guest is provincial director Jerome Gonzales of the Department of Interior and Local Government, Comelec provincial supervisor Atty. Eliseo Labaria, Atty. provincial administrator Aster Caberte and the Sangguniang Panlalawigan members and Capitol’s head of offices.

Gonzales to tackle on DILG new barangay-related issuances and Labaria on updates on barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections this year during the second day of the gathering.

Based on the prepared program, Cepedoza will meet the municipal LnB presidents prior to distribution of certificates of attendance on third day before check out. (rvo)