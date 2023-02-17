DPWH to start drainage project at perennially flooded Tagbilaran road

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is expected to start its drainage project along the perennially flood-prone CPG North Avenue in Tagbilaran City, an official said Thursday.

Complaints have long been raised against a segment of the thoroughfare but the uproar was reignited on Wednesday when continuous rainfall again inundated the area across the Bohol Wisdom School, prompting netizens to post photos of the knee-deep floodwaters on the road which have since gone viral.

According to John Paul Gascon, chief of the DPWH’s first engineering district, a P75-million fund has already been allocated for the construction of a drainage system that would address the constant flooding that has long gripped the city.

Gascon assured that the project will address the longstanding flood problem.

He said they will install a high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe, 1.5 meters in diameter, that will divert rainwater to prevent flood from accumulating on the road.

“Dinesign naman yan ng mga engineers natin sa DPWH. And based sa assessment ng engineers natin sa planning section kaya naman ma [solve],” he added.

The drainage system will temporarily divert floodwaters from CPG North Avenue to the drainage system of the defunct Tagbilaran City Airport.

“Initially from Penaflor magttravers kami sa isang vacant lot, subject sa approval ng owner, and then temporarily we will use the existing drainage of the old airport para maging functional kaagad,” said Gascon.

An “independent” drainage pathway for the CPG North Avenue will be added in a future date in anticipation of future developments at the old airport.

The bidding process for the contract to carry out t the project is set to commence in the last week of March.

Once construction starts, it is expected to be completed within “five to six” months.

“We can do adjustments like pwede silang mag double time, umaga at gabi, if the weather permits,” said Gascon. (A. Doydora)