DPWH: New Clarin bridge in Loay safe, has no cracks

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) allayed fears on the alleged cracked portion of the newly built Clarin Bridge in Loay which replaced the old bridge which collapsed last year, killing four people.

Magiting Cruz, chief of the DPWH‘s Third Engineering District, assured the public that the bridge is “completely safe” for use of all types of vehicles.

The DPWH official issued the statement after netizens raised concern over an apparent “crack” at one end of the bridge.

Cruz explained that this was merely a separation between the concrete bridge and the asphalt bridge approach.

“Wala po tayong problema sa tulay. Actually hindi crack ‘yon. Separation ‘yon ng espalto at concrete ng tulay,” said Cruz.

“Iyong approach na inayos natin diyan, noong inispalto siya nagkaroon ng settlement at pagbabago ng embankment materials and support kasi mainit. That’s why nagkaroon ng pagkakahiwalay,” he added.

According to Cruz, the apparent separation between the bridge approach and the actual bridge was “normal,” as materials composing the approach settled.

Cruz however said that the portion of the bridge will be adjusted by the contractor who is still obligated to make improvements to the structure under “warranty.”

“Tatatanggalin yan [approach] at e-compact ng mabuti ‘yong sa approach para palitan ng aspalto ‘yong nag settle na portion,” he said.

He added that once the approach fully settles and solidifies in the future, this may be layered with concrete instead of asphalt.

Construction of the new Clarin Bridge which connects the towns of Loboc and Loay started in 2018.

It was already nearing completion in April 2022, when the old Clarin Bridge collapsed due to its old age and overloading.

The bridge was constructed in the 1970s and was among the infrastructures jolted by the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that hit Bohol in 2013.

The collapse prompted the DPWH to expedite the completion of the new bridge and open it to the public in May, 2022. (A. Doydora)