Aboitiz wants ‘Filipino brand’ in Bohol airport

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

“We want to project a Filipino brand of our airports,” says Rafael M. Aboitiz, head of the Airport Team of Aboitiz InfraCapital who breezed into town last Monday

The top executive of Aboitiz Group briefed Gov. Aris Aumentado on the latest timeline of the takeover of management and operations of the Bohol Panglao International Airport .

“It’s a matter of time” for the takeover to materialize, Aboitiz said while citing the double-time efforts the group is doing to make sure that technical requirements are being met ahead of time.

Aboitiz said this “Filipino branding”  of the airports is part of the company’s advocacy to promote and project the Philippines as an excellent destination in the whole world.

It may be noted that Aboitiz is the lone RP-based company that has shown interest to manage airports in the country.

The company’s applications and compliance of requirements are nearing approval by the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) .

Aside from the Bohol airport, the company will soon manage the Ladingdingan Airport in Cagayan de Oro and the Bicol International Airport.

He said the company is doing equal efforts in complying with the requirements to manage  the three airports in the country.

The eventual takeover of the management of the Bohol Panglao Int’l Airport is expected by the second quarter of the year.

Only last December, Aboitiz started its part managing the Mactan International Airport (MIA) after the company got 1/3 of the airport’s management share.

Prior to meeting with the governor, Aboitiz met with the directors of the Bohol Chamber of Commerce and Industry during a luncheon meeting at the Metro Center Hotel.

Aboitiz arrived last Monday together with vice presidents Vince Tan and Anthony Noel.

