Bohol alarmed on ASF hitting Cebu

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The hog industry in the province is alarmed by reports of the death of thousands of pigs believed to be contaminated with African Swine Fever (ASF) in some towns in the neighboring province of Cebu.

A check made by the Chronicle revealed that no less than 3,600 pigs died in barangay Cadulawan, Minglanilla town, according to broadcaster Leo Lastimosa in a verification he made with the barangay captain.

He said the deaths were reported last December.

The provincial veterinarian got a sample but refused to give the results until yesterday, Lastimosa said.

Reports yet to be verified said the deaths of pigs were also reported in the towns of San Fernando, Carcar, Barili, Sibongga, Pinamongahan, Toledo, Liloan, Consolacion, Malaboyog and even in Mandaue City.

The Chronicle could not get the exact figures on how many pigs died during the past two months.

Authorities in Cebu have downplayed the report as hog raisers themselves have also sealed the information as to the number of deaths.

Unofficial information received from Cebu noted that authorities are describing the cause of death as hog cholera, but not ASF as feared even by some hog raisers.’

The supply of pigs is expected to dwindle momentarily if these deaths are confirmed to be rising every day.

Meanwhile, a hog raiser in Getafe town received confirmed reports of massive deaths of pigs in most parts of Cebu.

However, Cebu hog raisers themselves are not disclosing the real situation.

SEAL BOHOL’S ENTRY POINTS

Gov. Aris Aumentado will soon issue an order to ban bringing processed meat from Cebu.

In a call he made to Cebu Gov. Gwen Garcia last Friday, he requested Gov. Garcia to seriously look into the feared ASF in Cebu province.

Cebu authorities have downplayed the present death of pigs as hog cholera and not ASF.

Provincial Administrator Aster Aaberte told the Chronicle that an emergency meeting will be called tomorrow to be attended by the government and private sector to be headed by Provincial Veterinarian Bing Lapiz .