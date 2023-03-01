Bohol PUV groups express concern over June 30 deadline for jeepneys, multicabs

Stakeholders in the public transport sector have expressed concern over the deadline set for operators of traditional jeepneys and multicabs to join a cooperative or a cooperation as part of the strict implementation of the government’s public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program.

Jojo Baritua, consultant for the Bohol Transport Cooperative (BTC), said many jeepney and multicab operators will be sidelined due to the newly issued mandate by the Land Transportation and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to sideline traditional jeepneys and multicab which have not consolidated.

“Dagjan gyuy di pa maka-comply ana. Kung istriktohon gyud na dili na gyud na sila makadagan. Daghan pa dinhi sa Bohol ang wala pa maka-consolidate,” said Baritua.

The volume of jeepney, multicab and UV express operators who have yet to consolidate and the pending suspension from plying their routes were projected to cripple the province’s transport system.

Baritua estimated that “more than half” of the operators of said public utility vehicles in the province have yet to consolidate.

“For example, kanang sa Tagbilaran-Albur route nato, 30 na ka units gadagan pero ang consolidated ana karon naa pa lang sa 17,” he added.

So far, there are three transport cooperatives including the BTC and two transport corporations in the province.

In a memorandum on issued last week, the LTFRB extended the franchises of traditional jeepneys to June 30 instead of the March 31 deadline.

However, Rey Elnar, assistant regional director of the LTFRB-7, said operators who meet the June 30 deadline will have their provisional authority to operate until Dec. 31.

“Og di na na sila ma-confirm by June 30, then ma himo na silang colorum. So kung colorum dakpan na sila sa LTO or Highway Patrol,” said Elnar.

Elnar noted that based on LTFRB Memoradum Circular No. 2023-013, operators of traditional jeepneys, UV express and multicabs need to consolidate for them continue operations.

This is in line with the PUV modernization program which would soon impose the phaseout of such PUVs.

Meanwhile, public transport groups are awaiting the approval of the Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTP) of the province which is a requirement set by the Land Bank of the Philippines and Development Bank of the Philippines to extend funding for the modernization of PUVs.

“Pero taas taas pa na na preso pero hopefully mahuman na this month. Kay mao man nay basehan sa Land Bank ug DBP kay dili na man sila mo release og funding without the LPTRP na crafted gyud sa LGU,” Baritua said. (A. Doydora)