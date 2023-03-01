Vice Governors to visit Bohol for 3-day nat’l assembly

Around 80 vice governors from across the country will be arriving in Bohol on Thursday for a three-day assembly.

The League of Vice Governors of the Philippines (LGVP) will hold their 92nd National Assembly at a resort in Panglao from Thursday to Saturday, said Vice Governor Victor Balite, LGVP regional director for Central Visayas.

The vice governors will hold a forum on the first day with Overseas Worker Welfare Administration (OWWA) administrator Arnel Ignacio as guest speaker.

Ignacio is expected to discuss key policies and programs of the Marcos administration.

Both Balite and Governor Aris Aumentado will host dinners for the vice governors on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

On the second day, the group will have a tour of the province’s top tourism draws including the Loboc River in Loboc and the Chocolate Hills in Carmen.

According to Balite, it was the executive board of the LGVP which decided to hold in Bohol the assembly which is expected to draw almost 200 individuals including the families and staff of the vice governors.

“Wa ko diha pag pili sa lugar. Ang decision was up to the national board. Pero sa pag attend nako sa LGVP nangutana sila og gusto ba ta mo host, so misugot ta dayon,” said Balite.

The first-term vice governor said the event will be an opportunity for Bohol showcase its tourism destinations after the COVID-19 pandemic which had crippled the province’s tourism industry.

“Tungod sa kagwapo sa atong probinsya, nakita man gyud nila na nindot na suroyanan ang atong probinsya. Karon nila nakita na pag human sa COVID, nisaka na pud balik ang atong tourism,” he added.

According to Balite, they have completed preparations with various agencies including the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Army who will provide tight security for the vice governors.

The Bohol Tourism Office and Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office have also been taksed to lead preparations for the event. (AD)