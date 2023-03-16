Bohol Plaza Mountain Resort to reopen

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Bohol Plaza Mountain Resort will reopen on Friday under new management.

The resort’s soft reopening comes with a Buffet Dinner (Luxury Cuisine) as its chef prepares a special cuisine as they open back the mountain resort and restaurant facilities.

The Buffet Dinner on Friday is taken care of by the resort’s excellent chef who will dish out the best in his culinary experience.

A live band will entertain guests with buffet tickets now sold at P399 only (instead of P599). This dinner ticket will also entitle guests free use of the swimming pool. Tickets are also sold at The Bohol Chronicle offices.

The new management assures a totally vibrant setting to make the Bohol Plaza Mountain Resort and Restaurant a perfect place to unwind as diners and guests overlook the scenic Tagbilaran and Dauis bay.

The buffet is designed to welcome back Boholanos and other guests to this popular mountain resort, which was established on Sept. 28, 1999 under its previous management The Golden Gate Island Resort Corp.

The resort complex was acquired early this year by a Chinese group, Bohol Plaza Mountain Resort Corporation headed by businessman Anthony Gomez.

The rooms and function rooms look new after being refurbished by the new management.

The 99 rooms and the three function rooms (Aaron Hall, Grand Ballroom and the Bohol Plaza Grand Ballroom) were all refurbished after the assumption of the new management.

Meanwhile, the room rates are pegged at a special Soft Opening Promo of P2,000 while the Villa Rooms are P3,000.