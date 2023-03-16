First Boholana freediving instructor offers underwater modeling classes

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Learning Freediving can be exciting, but can also be dangerous if done alone or without being trained by a professional instructor.Debora Mariotti has spent the past 4 years learning and mastering the best techniques starting from zero, At the moment she is the First and the only Boholana Freediving instructor recognized by AIDA, which is the International Association For the Development of “Apnea”Apnea from the Latin and ancient Greek languages means Absence of breath or breath-hold,In Europe apnea, as a sport has been actively practiced since 1960 with a very interesting Race of freediving pioneers,Today in the Philippines more than 50000 locals have tried the sport and for many, it is also an artistic way to express themself underwater by posing for stunning picturesAt @Blue Freedom Apnea Debora not only can teach you how to hold your breath longer or dive deeper but also how to Pose Underwater in order to have beautiful pictures and videosIf you are interested to learn more visit www.bluefreedomapnea.com