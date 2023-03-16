First Boholana freediving instructor offers underwater modeling classes

Topic |  
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

First Boholana freediving instructor offers underwater modeling classes

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Learning Freediving can be exciting, but can also be dangerous if done alone or without being trained by a professional instructor.Debora Mariotti has spent the past 4 years learning and mastering the best techniques starting from zero, At the moment she is the First and the only Boholana Freediving instructor recognized by AIDA, which is the International Association For the Development of “Apnea”Apnea from the Latin and ancient Greek languages means Absence of breath or breath-hold,In Europe apnea, as a sport has been actively practiced  since 1960 with a very interesting Race of freediving pioneers,Today in the Philippines more than 50000 locals have tried the sport and for many, it is also an artistic way to express themself underwater by posing for stunning picturesAt @Blue Freedom Apnea  Debora not only can teach you how to hold your breath longer or dive deeper but also how to Pose Underwater in order to have beautiful pictures and videosIf you are interested to learn more visit www.bluefreedomapnea.com

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Only 9 rebels left; on the run

There are only nine armed rebels left in their dying cause under the Communist Party of the Phil./New People’s Army…

4 dead, 6 hurt after truck falls into ravine in Talibon

Four construction workers were killed while six others were injured after a truck overshot the road located near a bridge…

Driver of truck in 12-vehicle smashup in Tagbilaran released from jail

The driver of the 10-wheeler truck which went wayward causing a 12-vehicle smashup along a busy street in Tagbilaran City…

Man caught stealing fighting cock shot dead in Ubay

A 60-year-old homeowner shot and killed a man who was allegedly caught stealing a fighting cock outside his house in…

Man dies in Tagbilaran road mishap

A 31-year-old man died after his motorcycle crashed along a barangay road in Tagbilaran City at past 10 a.m. on…

Tagbilaran public school teacher gets award from BBM

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. conferred…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply