Converge rolls out fiber broadband in Bohol

Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. which has been aggressively expanding its reach across the country, officially launched on Wednesday its fiber broadband services in Bohol, offering its affordable high-speed internet in the island province.

The internet service provider (ISP), led by its chief operating officer Jesus Romero, held its launching ceremonies at a resort in Panglao with local officials including Provincial Administrator Aster Caberte and Mayor Edgardo Arcay in attendance.

Romero, in an interview with the media, said their services in the province will be of the same quality with what they have been offering in Metro Manila and major cities in the country.

“Converge is launching its high-speed fiber services in Bohol. Converge has consistently delivered a service that feels the same whether you’re in Manila, in Cebu or in Tagbilaran. It’s the same product, the same price, the same experience. In short, it’s a world-class service,” said Romero.

So far, Converge is available in Tagbilaran City and the towns of Baclayon, Dauis, Cortes, Panglao, Loon, Maribojoc, and Corella.

According to Romero, they will continue to build their fiber network’s backbone to reach more towns across the province.

The ISP intends to reach three more municipalities this year.

“We’re looking to complete the backbone, and when the backbone is done, we look to build for the next towns,” said Romero.

Converge is offering their 200-mbps plan at P1,500 per month. Faster connections are also available at higher rates.

The ISP, owned by Pampanga-based billionaire Dennis Anthony Uy, has been aggressively growing its presence in the country.

It recently reported that it deployed more than two million fiber ports across the country in 2022.

The province of Bohol, Zamboanga, Palawan and Aklan have previously been pinpointed by Converge as the company’s growth areas for the year. (A. Doydora)