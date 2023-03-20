‘Sentensyador’ shot dead in Ubay

March 20, 2023
‘Sentensyador’ shot dead in Ubay

A cockpit arena “sentensyador” or referee was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding men who rode in tandem in Ubay town on Sunday night, police said.

According to Major Rey Olar, chief of the Ubay Police Station, victim Dario Boiser, 57, on board his motorcycle, was on his way home from the cockpit arena when he was shot by the assailants in Barangay Tipolo.

The gunmen attacked Boiser as he stopped at a variety store and was about to alight his motorcycle.

“Mo hunong unta na siya kay naay paliton sa tindahan pero wa pa ni siya kanaog sa motor, naay kalit duha kabuok nipaduol riding in tandem, gi taparan siya unya gi pusil,” said Olar.

Boiser sustained two gunshot wounds in his shoulder and chest which caused his instantaneous death.

Olar said investigators found four spent shells fired from a .45 caliber pistol at the crime scene.

Meanwhile, police were still getting testimonies from individuals who were near the crime scene during the incident.

Olar noted that residents living near the variety store only saw the assailants as they were already fleeing.

“Didto sa crime scene, dihay naka dungog og buto pero pag gawas nila, nakita nila na ni sirit na ag mga suspetsado sakay sa motor,” Olar said.

The police chief added that they were still conducting investigations to pinpoint the individuals and motive behind the attack.

Authorities were initially looking into Boiser’s work as cockpit referee, locally as known as “koymi,” as possible motive behind his killing.

“Ang atong anggle ani so far kini pang kalabot sa iyang trabaho. Pero amo pang subayon kung naa pa ba niya laing trabaho sa iyang pagkakuymi,” said Olar. (A. Doydora)

