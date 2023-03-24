Join the BFA media team

March 24, 2023
Join the BFA Media Team!

If you have a passion for photography and videography on land or underwater, but you don’t have a full set of gears yet. This can be the best opportunity for you.

BLUE FREEDOM APNEA recently invested in the best ever gadgets for fotos, videos and multimedia, and they have big plans for the future.

They are  looking for creatives with a strong call for the underwater world.

–Photograpers Videographers

–Graphic designers

–Photo and video editors

–Content creators, bloggers, and vloggers are welcome to apply.

— Social Media enthusiasts

Send a message to @blue freedom apnea on facebook

Or visit the website:

Www.bluefreedomapnea.com

Introduce yourself and you might be part of a very dynamic and brilliant group of talented people.

